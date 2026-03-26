media release: Join Madison Poetry and Writing Friends (If you are a writer or a poet, consider yourself a friend) at Madison Public Library Sequoya Branch for open mic poetry. Your host: E. Hughes of https://ehughesbooks.com

In honor of National Poetry Month, MPFW is hosting open mic poetry on April 18 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm. Each poet will have 5 minutes. If there is time, we may have another round, depending on the number of people who show up. We have a few featured poets. If you have a poetry book, let us know so that you can appear as a featured poet. Please reserve, by posting your attendance on https://neighbahood.com so that we can have a headcount and the appropriate number of seats. See you there!