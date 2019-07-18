Open Mic

Nomad World Pub 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: It's the Nomad's NOMADIC OPEN MIC!

Every Thursday we will open our doors, hearts, minds, and fresh jars of olives to the AMAZING talents of Madison's musicians & artists. Come on down and share your creative side with an open (& olive filled) atmosphere.

Sign up is at 7:30, starts at 8:00, and normally runs to about midnight. It's an all inclusive open mic (music, poetry, stand-up, spoken word, and almost every other types of performance art).  We have a full sound system, house guitar, monitor, and can support a full band if they wish to bring a drum set and multiple amps. 

Comedy, Music, Spoken Word
608-284-9723
