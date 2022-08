media release: Open Mic Comedy Night hosted by Will Byrd. Doors 7PM / Sign up 7:30PM / Show 8PM. Seated Show

The Comedy BOOM (Bur Oak Open Mic) is a staple of the Madison comedy scene, as locals gather each Monday to work on material, show their stuff, and congregate in the name of all that is funny.

Free – No Minimums. Sign ups must be in person and are first come first served.