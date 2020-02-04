Open Mic
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Our stage has quickly become a favorite for musicians and audiences alike, and on the Fourth Tuesday of every month we open it up to anyone with something to share. This is a safe and encouraging space for people of all abilities and identities. Bring your joy and bring your sorrow, bring your friends and bring your family, and let’s build this strange and messy little community together! Free. Sign up 7 pm, music 7:30 pm.
