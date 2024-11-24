media release: We’ve got a special treat for you this month. As part of our monthly Open Mic with Dylan Harris, we’re inviting the community to join together in reading and playing the iconic Anti-war song “Alice’s Restaurant” by Arlo Guthrie. You can sign up to read a portion, or join the crowd by playing along on your favorite instrument. Or just listen.

Afterward, we’ll get back to our monthly Open Mic with Dylan Harris:

Join us the fourth Monday of every month for an Open Mic, hosted by Dylan Harris. We’ve got the mics, the plug-ins, the piano - you bring the music! Whether you want to play solo, sing to a back up, or get the band together, this is the place. So come on out and show your stuff, or just support the folks on stage. Either way, we’re making music together!

No cover, but tips for our host are always welcome!