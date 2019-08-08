OPEN Mix & Mingle

Tangent 803 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Thursday, August 8 from 5:00-7:00pm , Ta ngent, 803 East Washington Avenue

There will be no official program, just networking plain and simple. Feel free to drop in when you can and leave when you're ready.

#OPENNoHassleNetworking

Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there!

Free for Members and Non Members. No registration deadline!

Careers & Business, LGBT
608-561-3849
