OPEN Mix & Mingle

Jade Monkey 217 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Join OPEN - Out Professional Engagement Network for networking & socializing at Jade Monkey! Engage with OPEN members, expand your network, see old friends and make some new friends!  If you don't know anyone we will be happy to provide you with some introductions.  Come and go with what fits in your schedule.  We hope to see you there!

No cost to attend and we have the back space reserved.

Careers & Business, LGBT
608-561-3849
