ONLINE: OPEN Mix & Mingle

press release: There will be no official program, just networking plain and simple. Feel free to drop in when you can and leave when you're ready.

#OPENNoHassleNetworking

Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there! Free for Members and Non Members. No registration deadline, but RSVP for link. No registration deadline!

This is our second digital event during the Safer at Home Order. We know that staying home can alone can be tough and trying to stay connected to our local queer community can be a challenge. That's why were continuing our online Mix & Mingles.

OPEN is planning several digital events throughout the summer and we'd love to hear your comments on topic ideas, you can hear what we've already planned, and you can just come connect with other queer professionals!

By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct.