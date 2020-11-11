ONLINE: OPEN Mix & Mingle

press release: Wednesday , November 11, from 12:00-1:00pm, on Zoom. Register for link!

There will be no official program, just networking plain and simple. Feel free to drop in when you can and leave when you're ready. #OPENNoHassleNetworking

Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there!

Free for Members and Non Members. No registration deadline!

After a brief hiatus to let our all volunteer board/committee members focus on self-care the past few months we're ramping up our Mix & Mingle and events for the remainder of 2020 and beginning of 2021.

We know the importance of community and that most of us will be continuing to social distance well into the new year. We want to make sure we continue to offer a space and outlet for Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ community to come together in what will be a challenging winter for many in our community. OPEN is planning several digital events throughout this fall and winter and we'd love to hear your comments on topic ideas, you can hear what we've already planned, and you can just come connect with other queer professionals!

By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct.