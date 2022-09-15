OPEN Mix & Mingle
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us for networking & socializing at Robinia Courtyard! Engage with OPEN members, expand your network, see old friends and make some new friends! If you don't know anyone we will be happy to provide you with some introductions. Come and go with what fits in your schedule. We hope to see you there!
No cost to attend. By attending this event you agree to our Code of Conduct
Info
Careers & Business, LGBT