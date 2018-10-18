OPEN Mix & Mingle

press release: Mix & Mingle with Mary Wagener Agency at Cambridge Winery, 1001 S Whitney Way, Thursday, October 18, 5:00-7:00pm

There will be no official program, just networking plain and simple. Feel free to drop in when you can and leave when you're ready.

#OPENNoHassleNetworking

Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there!

Free for Members and Non Members - RSVP HERE

No registration deadline!

By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct .

Getting the right insurance to protect your dreams can be a big relief, especially if you lead a busy life and find it challenging to explore various insurance options. As an American Family Agency, the Vicky Wagener team can help you explore options that meet your unique needs in a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment.