OPEN Mix & Mingle

press release: Join OPEN at Shamrock Bar & Grille for a Networking Event! Come and learn more about OPEN and our members! Meet outstanding LGBTQA+ individuals in the Madison community!

The event is free for members and for non-members. There will be complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. Our February networking event is sponsored by Community Shares of Wisconsin.

Community Shares of Wisconsin advances the work of 70 local nonprofit organizations collectively working to build a safe, just, and sustainable community where everyone can thrive. Through innovative partnerships and programs, Community Shares makes it easy for people to make lasting change in our community by giving to the causes they care about. On March 3rd, 2020 they’ll celebrate their 6th annual The Big Share™. The Big Share is an annual online giving day that raises funds for local social justice nonprofits, including many LGBTQ nonprofits.