OPEN Mix & Mingle
Shamrock Bar 117 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Thursday, February 8, 5:00-7:00pm
Join OPEN at Shamrock Bar & Grille for a Networking Event! Come and learn more about OPEN and our members! Meet outstanding LGBTQA+ individuals in the Madison community!
The event is free for members and only $10 for non-members. There will be complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
Info
Shamrock Bar 117 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
