OPEN Mix & Mingle

Shamrock Bar 117 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Thursday, February 8, 5:00-7:00pm 

Join OPEN at Shamrock Bar & Grille for a Networking Event!  Come and learn more about OPEN and our members!  Meet outstanding LGBTQA+ individuals in the Madison community!

The event is free for members and only $10 for non-members. There will be complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

608-561-3849
