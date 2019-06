OPEN Networking

press release: Join OPEN for a Network Outing at the Pitch

When: Wednesday, August 28, 5:30-9:00pm

Where: Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin st

OPEN celebrates the inaugural season of Forward, Madison's professional soccer team. Enjoy networking and an exciting game in a beer garden-like setting. Admission gets you unlimited food, soda, water and three beers or glasses of wine per person. Register now, space is limited.

Members: $22 | Non-members: $45

Pick up tickets/network - 5:30

(OPEN will have a table where you may pick up your tickets)

Game starts - 7:00

Game ends - 9:00

