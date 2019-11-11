press release: Wednesday, November 13, from 5:00 –8:00 p.m., the 4-D area MFA candidates at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will host a reception for their group exhibition titled Open Relationship, located in the Art Lofts Gallery at 111 N. Frances Street. This exhibit encouraged artists to submit multiple works of their choosing, without limitations, which reinforced the show’s theme. Featured in the exhibition include all 4-D area MFA students, as well as students specializing in other areas, and one undergraduate.

Exhibiting artists include: Conley Clark, Yoshinori Asai, Kel Mur, Craig Li, Kyle Herrera, Simone Doing, Max Puchalsky, Elizabeth Scheeler, Jeff Chelf, Chloe Simmons, Emma Pryde, Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, Hong Huo, Anders Niendstadt, and Reggie (Chang) Liu.

Two performances are scheduled for the reception. A durational performance by Elizabeth Scheeler and Jeff Chelfwill take place between 5:00 –7:00 p.m., followed by Hip Hop Puppet Party, at 7:15 p.m.by Anwar Floyd-Pruitt.

Open Relationship will be on display for the public beginning Monday, November 11, and will close Thursday, November 14. The Art Lofts Gallery is located at 111 N. Frances Street, across from the Kohl Center. Visitors may stop by any time between 8:30 a.m. –4:30 p.m. throughout the week. This event is free and open to the public.