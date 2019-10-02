Open Road Celebration

press release: Join the VRBC for a ribbon cutting and celebration on Wednesday, October 2nd from 5:00 - 8:30 p.m.  

5:00 p.m. Black Star Drum Line

5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Block Party/Public Festival including food trucks, beer tent, family-friendly activities, live music by Wheelhouse, and a classic car show. There will be visits by Bucky Badger, Maynard the Mallards mascot and Drago the Fitchburg Police K9.

Parking is available at Monkeyshines, Jung's Garden Center and Advance Auto Parts.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2376967762551650/

Info

Special Events
608-712-1980
