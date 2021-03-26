press release: Bonnier Events announces the rebranding of the Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo Series to Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, effective immediately.

With the recent divestiture of Field & Stream and Outdoor Life magazines by Bonnier Corporation, Bonnier Events remains committed to outdoor expos and continued growth of these events. In fact, a sixth Expo will be added to the originally announced five-event series for 2021.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo brand to the outdoor world,” said Chris O'Hara, Vertical Outdoor Director, Bonnier Events. “Bonnier Events has a very solid foundation that we have been building on for the last number of years in the outdoor space and will expand even more in 2021, with two new Expos. The outdoor community is a very passionate group and we look to continue to produce the high-quality Expos they have become accustomed to and expect from us.”

Open Season Sportsman’s Expo events encompass all hunting/outdoor activities during open season timeframes, including: deer, turkey, hunting, fishing, outdoor, bows, ammo, tackle, off-roading, boating, camping, etc., not just deer and turkey.

The Expos will be filled with the latest products, gear and equipment for hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. Industry insiders and celebrities will continue to play a key role in the Expos. Open Season Sportsman's Expo shows will provide the unique opportunity to meet and learn from the most knowledgeable experts in the outdoors industry, along with the chance to test out the newest products and shop for special show deals. Deer measuring and scoring will continue to be a key aspect of the Expos.

Open Season Sportsman’s Expo events will present new products and learning experiences for hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. The Open Season Sportsman’s Expo Series features everything from bow trials and archery trick shooting to the always-popular trophy deer contest and much more.

For more information on the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo Series, visit openseasonsportsmansexpo .com.