media release: The Bubbler at Madison Public Library is welcoming a new Artist-in-Residence at Central Library for the fall. Maria Schirmer Devitt is a local artist who was born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin and will be in-residence in the Bubbler Room on the ground floor of Central Library through December 2023. Schirmer Devitt’s residency is titled Wishing Well//Well Wishes.

“When we wish, we wish for something just out of reach of what seems possible. What would it take to make them come true?” questions Schirmer Devitt. “My goal with this residency is to create a space for wishing, where we can explore the magic that exists in the natural world, our community and in ourselves.”

Throughout the fall, visitors to the library are invited to stop into the Bubbler Room to share a wish on the old-school typewriter. This is an ongoing offering available anytime the library is open, and participants can take their wish with them, leave it behind for Maria to integrate it into an upcoming project, or throw it into a life-size wishing well! Schirmer Devitt worked with Lower Astronomy Studios to create a wishing well that will be in the Bubbler Room starting in mid-October.

Schirmer Devitt’s art practice is centered around printmaking, collage and sculpture and there are multiple opportunities to interact with her throughout the residency, including open studio hours and workshops.

Open Studio Hours: Thursdays, October 12 - December 7, 2023, 5:30-7:30pm | Bubbler Room at Central Library

(No open studio on Oct 19, Nov 2 or 23)

During open studio hours, community members are welcome to drop-in and interact with the artist, who will be present and offering projects for people to participate in. No registration is required for these programs.

The Bubbler Room is open to the public whenever the Central Library is open. It is closed to the public only temporarily for any scheduled workshops and/or community partner site visits.