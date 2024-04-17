Opening of the Terrace Party
to
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Let's kick off summer by the lake in Wisconsin style. On April 17 from 4–6 PM come and enjoy the best of the Terrace experience.
- Take pictures with Bucky
- Dance around with the Dance Team
- Grab a FREE brat
- Taste test and vote on our newest terrace drink
But most importantly enjoy the return of our iconic terrace chairs!
Wednesday, April 17 | 4-6 PM
This event is free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you there!
Info
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Special Events