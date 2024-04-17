media release: Let's kick off summer by the lake in Wisconsin style. On April 17 from 4–6 PM come and enjoy the best of the Terrace experience.

Take pictures with Bucky

Dance around with the Dance Team

Grab a FREE brat

Taste test and vote on our newest terrace drink

But most importantly enjoy the return of our iconic terrace chairs!

Opening of the Terrace Party

Wednesday, April 17 | 4-6 PM

This event is free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you there!