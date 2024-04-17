Opening of the Terrace Party

to

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Let's kick off summer by the lake in Wisconsin style. On April 17 from 4–6 PM come and enjoy the best of the Terrace experience.

  • Take pictures with Bucky
  • Dance around with the Dance Team
  • Grab a FREE brat
  • Taste test and vote on our newest terrace drink

But most importantly enjoy the return of our iconic terrace chairs!

Opening of the Terrace Party

Wednesday, April 17 | 4-6 PM

This event is free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you there!

Info

UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Special Events
to
Google Calendar - Opening of the Terrace Party - 2024-04-17 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Opening of the Terrace Party - 2024-04-17 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Opening of the Terrace Party - 2024-04-17 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Opening of the Terrace Party - 2024-04-17 16:00:00 ical