media release: The Wisconsin volleyball team will kick off the 2025 season with the Opening Spike Classic over Labor Day Weekend with the event taking place at the Badgers’ Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The four-team invite will feature four of the nation’s top collegiate programs in Creighton, Kansas, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The Opening Spike classic will take place on August 29 and 31 of Labor Day weekend at Wisconsin’s own Kohl Center. Each match will also be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network (BTN). In addition, Wisconsin’s Labor Day weekend events begin at Camp Randall Stadium with the football season opener on Thursday, Aug. 28 vs Miami (Ohio).

“We are certainly looking forward to kicking off the season with such a loaded field and to be able to do it in the Kohl Center will be fantastic,” said head coach Kelly Sheffield. “We have played two matches there recently and the fans have really responded and have made it an awesome environment and I think they’ll really enjoy seeing the talent each of these teams will bring with them. It should be an awesome event!”

“As we continue preparing for a new era of collegiate athletics, it is becoming increasingly important to find new and creative revenue generating opportunities,” Deputy AD/CRO Mitchell Pinta said. This plus the access it provides more fans to experience elite volleyball is a win-win. We know our community loves to support volleyball and we’re thrilled to bring an event like this to Madison,”

The event will begin Friday, August 29, with the opening match of Kansas versus Wisconsin at 6:00 p.m. CT. Following the Badger and Jayhawk match, Texas will play Creighton beginning at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Action will resume Sunday, August 31 with Texas and Wisconsin playing at 1:00 p.m. CT and Kansas and Creighton to follow at 3:30 p.m.

Opening Spike Classic Sales Timeline

Volleyball season ticket holders and current donors to Wisconsin Athletics will receive first access to Opening Spike Classic tickets on Monday, April 28 and Tuesday, April 29. Click Here for more information.

Interested in all-session ticket packages, individual day tickets, premium seating or bringing your group to the matches? Fill out this FORM.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

Please note, Opening Spike Classic tickets are sold separate from the 2025 volleyball season ticket package. The 2025 volleyball season ticket order period will open Thursday, May 1 for current ticket holders and fans interested in becoming new season ticket holders. Due to anticipated high demand, all prospective, new volleyball season ticket holders must submit a request during the season ticket order period concluding on Thursday, May 16 and may select available seating locations during Badger Select beginning on Monday, June 16 based on availability. New season ticket requests are not guaranteed to be filled