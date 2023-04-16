media release: FEEEEEEEGARO!

A classic character comes to life as a motorcyle-riding rascal in Opera for the Young’s adaptation of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville.

Set in the fabulous 1950s, this comic opera will leave your students laughing, cheering and inspired. It’s a riotous romp featuring a lovesick count, the blushing object of his affection, a crusty old doctor, and, of course, Figaro. Issues of class consciousness dissolve in the face of true love and hijinks. In this one-of-a-kind interactive event, your student chorus will perform in their roles as students of Seville High, a police officer and a very confused music teacher.

Each OFTY performance provides a one-of-a-kind interactive event where your students have the opportunity to perform alongside our accomplished opera professionals. For those unable to welcome guests back due to coronavirus restrictions, a virtual program option for Barber is also available starting January 2023. Entertaining and unforgettable, The Barber of Seville will awe and inspire your students for years to come.