ONLINE: Family Opera Day

press release: Family Opera Day has gone online, and we'd love to "see you there"! Join Opera for the Young for a day of opera, singing, and musical fun! You'll enjoy Pirate activities lead by little om BIG OM, the Madison Children's Museum, and the Madison Youth

"Super Storm" by Opera for the Young.

Choirs, and hear candid interviews with the 2019/2020 cast. Each session will culminate in a full performance of OFTY's "The Pirates of Penzance". We can't wait to share Family Opera Day: Online Edition with you!

10:00 AM CST MORNING SESSION

1:00 PM CST AFTERNOON SESSION

Both sessions will be available our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Thanks for supporting Opera for the Young's mission to ignite excitement for opera. We hope you can join us for the fun!