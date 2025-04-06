media release: Step into the enchanting world of Mozart’s beloved opera with Opera for the Young. Follow Prince Tamino as he embarks on a daring quest to find the heroic Princess Pamina aided by the delightful birdman, Papageno, and a chorus of sixteen local elementary students. Transformed into whimsical space creatures, the students play Sarastro and his “Alien Council of Wisdom” in a fantastical interplanetary adaptation. (But beware the sinister Queen of the Night and her assistant, the Three-headed Lady, who stand in their way!)

Beautiful melodies and comical characters delight youngsters, while themes of resilience and forgiveness generate thoughtful discussion. Don’t miss this magical journey filled with music, laughter, and valuable life lessons!

www.operafortheyoung.org

Free-will Donation