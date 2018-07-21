press release: Saturday, July 21, at 8 p.m. | Garner Park | Free Admission

The concert will last approximately 2 hours; including 1 intermission. Garner Park opens at 7am the day of the concert. Blankets, chairs, food and beverages are allowed.

We Need Volunteers! Help us produce Opera in the Park! This Madison summer tradition is possible because of the many dedicated volunteers who help prior to, during, and after the performance itself. Volunteers are needed for set-up, clean-up, monitoring parking, handing out programs, selling merchandise (including light sticks!), and driving golf carts.

Shifts range from three hours to all evening, and all volunteers are greatly appreciated.