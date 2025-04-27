media release: Opera on Tap- Wisconsin will present a cabaret-style event with something for everyone! From standard operatic repertoire to show tunes and everything in between! The concert will feature six emerging and established classical singers featured in productions, concerts, and recitals locally and regionally. Lisa Erdman will accompany. Admission is free, but tips will be accepted to offset the organizational costs for Opera on Tap-Wisconsin. We hope to see you there!