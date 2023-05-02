Opera on Tap-Wisconsin

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: We're excited to kick off our return in a brand new city with a new collaboration with Delta Beer Lab!

Professional singers will be performing favorite opera arias, duets, and choruses in a laidback brewery setting. 

Attending the event is free but we encourage a donation of $10 or more to support our mission of making opera accessible outside the concert hall. We also encourage you to purchase a drink or food item from our friends at Delta Beer Lab while you enjoy the event!

https://facebook.com/events/s/back-on-tap-the-return-of-oper/928821891741176/

