media release: The fourth season of Opera Talk with Kathryn Smith begins this Thursday!

Some characters in operas seem to have no job other than to plot murders or plan romantic trysts, sometimes simultaneously. Other opera characters – Figaro, for example – have actual professions.

Join Madison Opera's General Director Kathryn Smith for a dive into some of opera’s most interesting professions, from cobbler to lawyer, barber, nun, baseball player, and more. (Not to mention poets. Opera has a lot of poets. Usually tenors.)

Ask questions in advance here, or watch live on September 19th at 7pm Central and join the conversation via YouTube.

After the live stream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.