media release: The fourth season of Opera Talk with Kathryn Smith continues this Thursday!

Kathryn returns to a favorite topic – the great divas of the 19th and 20th centuries. Join her for a look at the lives and careers of celebrated singers from Christine Nilsson to Lilli Lehmann, Ernestine Schumann-Heink, Olive Fremstad, Luisa Tetrazzini, and more.

Learn who was paid the equivalent of $80,000 per performance, who was a vegetarian, who sang for 200,000 people in downtown San Francisco, who appeared opposite a lion in a silent film, who became the basis for a character in a famous novel - and of course about all of their assorted pets.

Ask questions in advance here, or watch live at 7pm Central and join the conversation via YouTube.

After the live stream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.