media release: The fifth season of Opera Talk with Kathryn Smith begins this Thursday!

In the stereotypical opera, the heroine dies of a tragic disease – one that does not prevent her from singing before she dies. Medicine figures into more than just operatic death scenes, though. Join Kathryn for a dive into medicine in opera: the patients, the doctors, the diseases, and the strange elixirs that don’t always work as intended.

Ask questions in advance here, or watch live at 7pm Central and join the conversation via YouTube.

After the live stream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.

Coming up:

November 7 & 9, 2025, Overture Hall

The greatest love story in opera, La Bohème remains eternally young. Set to a ravishing score, Puccini’s classic opera tells of the lives, loves, and losses of a group of young artists in a Bohemian quarter of Paris.

Whether you are new to opera or a long-time fan, don’t miss this moving work that audiences have adored for over a century, brought to life by a dynamic cast. La Bohème simply has no equal. Come fall in love all over again.