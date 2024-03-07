Opera Talk

media release:There is nothing like a great book made into a great opera, but some great books make mediocre operas, and sometimes mediocre books turn into operatic classics.

Join Madison Opera's General Director Kathryn Smith for an exploration of literary opera, from Candide (Voltaire / Bernstein) to War and Peace (Tolstoy / Prokofiev), Carmen (Merimée / Bizet) and beyond. Cute pet photos included, as always.

Ask questions in advance here, or watch live on March 7 at 7pm Central and join the conversation via YouTube.

After the live stream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.