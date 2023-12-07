Opera Talk

media release: Presenting the adorable side of opera! As winter begins, Kathryn will introduce you to some of opera’s cutest (or not-so-cute) animals, from those that have plot purposes (dragons and birds, chiefly) to those that have trod the boards, shared dressing rooms with singers, and otherwise made audiences and performers smile for centuries.

Ask questions in advance here, or watch live on December 7th at 7pm Central and join the conversation via YouTube.

After the live stream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.