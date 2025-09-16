media release: The fifth season of Opera Talk with Kathryn Smith continues!

Did you know that the addition of a mustache, cape, or half-mask renders you completely unrecognizable, particularly while you’re singing? Many opera plots turn on disguises, some more convincing than others. Join Kathryn for a peek into the closet of operatic disguises, from comedies like Così fan tutte, Die Fledermaus, and The Barber of Seville to more serious works like A Masked Ball, Fidelio, Rigoletto, and more.

Ask questions in advance here, or watch live at 7pm Central and join the conversation via YouTube.

After the live stream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.