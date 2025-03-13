media release: The fourth season of Opera Talk with Kathryn Smith continues this Thursday!

Ghosts, witches, angels, and demons – opera plots are full of the supernatural. Come along for an exploration of other-worldly opera, from classics like Don Giovanni and Faust to Armida, Robert le Diable, The Queen of Spades, and many more.

Ask questions in advance here, or watch live at 7pm Central and join the conversation via YouTube.

After the live stream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.