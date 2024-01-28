Opera Up Close

Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Madison Opera’s popular series of behind-the-scenes previews of each opera returns! General Director Kathryn Smith leads a multimedia exploration of the history of each opera, followed by a roundtable discussion with the production’s leading artists and creative team.

Opera Up Close is held at The Margaret C. Winston Madison Opera Center.

Admission is $20 for non-subscribers, $10 for 2 show subscribers and free to 3 show subscribers, payable at the door. Subscribe and save up to $60 on Opera Up Close tickets.

Info

Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-238-8085
Google Calendar - Opera Up Close - 2024-01-28 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Opera Up Close - 2024-01-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Opera Up Close - 2024-01-28 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Opera Up Close - 2024-01-28 13:00:00 ical