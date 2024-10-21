Opera Up Close

media release: Join Madison Opera for a multimedia behind-the-scenes preview of The Barber of Seville. General Director Kathryn Smith will discuss Rossini and the history of his opera. Principal artists Benjamin Taylor, Keely Futterer, and David Walton join stage director Rebecca Herman and conductor John DeMain for a roundtable discussion about Madison Opera’s production. There is no better way to get up close with the opera!

FREE for full-season subscribers; $10 for two-show subscribers; and $20 for non-subscribers

Madison Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin Street