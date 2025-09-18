Opera Up Close

Margaret C. Winston Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us in person for Madison Opera’s popular series of behind-the-scenes previews. General Director Kathryn Smith leads a multimedia exploration of the history of each opera, followed by a roundtable discussion with the production’s leading artists and creative team.

FREE for full-season subscribers, $10 for two-show subscribers, and $20 for non-subscribers. 

Opera Up Close takes places at the Madison Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin Street, Madison.

Theater & Dance
608-238-8085
