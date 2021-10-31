Opera Up Close

press release: Join Madison Opera for a behind-the-scenes preview of Lucia di Lammermoor. General Director Kathryn Smith will discuss Gaetano Donizetti and the history of his opera. Principal artists, stage director Fenlon Lamb, and conductor John DeMain will participate in a roundtable discussion about Madison Opera’s production and their own takes on this work. There’s no better way to get up close with opera! FREE for full-season subscribers; $10 for two-show subscribers; and $20 for non-subscribers. At Madison Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin Street.