media release: Join us this weekend at the Madison Opera Center for a behind-the-scenes discussion of Tosca.

The first half is a multimedia presentation by General Director Kathryn Smith on the history of Tosca. Learn about Giacomo Puccini, Victorien Sardou, and how a popular French play became a beloved Italian opera.

The second half is a roundtable with the creative team and principal artists: Michelle Johnson (Tosca), Limmie Pulliam (Cavaradossi), Craig Irvin (Scarpia), Frances Rabalais (stage director), and John DeMain (conductor). You'll hear their personal takes on this classic melodrama, their favorite parts of the opera, and more. You'll also have the chance to ask your own questions, giving you unique access to the artistic process.

Opera Up Close is FREE for full-season subscribers and $10 for Overture Hall-only subscribers. Non-subscriber tickets are $20 each, and available at the door; students may attend for free with a valid student ID.