Operation: Armed Forces Jeopardy

media release: Get ready for an exciting and interactive game night at the museum as we celebrate Armed Forces Day and the importance of Wisconsin veterans. Enjoy food and drinks, play a Jeopardy! style game and face off against one of our curators.

Form a team (4 people max) or sign up individually and get paired with others to test your knowledge and learn more about Armed Forces Day. Registration required. Please note there are limited spots available, and it will first come, first served.

Free for Members/$10 for Non-Members

Doors open at 5:30 pm

Hosted by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation