press release: Madison residents have annually been part of an international Christmas project called Operation Christmas Child, which has delivered gift-filled shoeboxes to more than 146 million children in need since 1993. One such shoebox gift reached Elizabeth Henry in Eastern Ukraine when she was a young girl. Henry is now visiting Madison residents to share directly how the simple gift made a life-changing impact.

Henry, hosted by the local project of Operation Christmas Child, will be sharing her story with groups, churches and schools. She will be speaking at Point of Grace Community Church in Madison on Saturday, September 16 at 9:30 a.m. Her desire is to encourage residents as they kick off the upcoming collection season to fill more than 15,500 shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—contributing to the global project goal of reaching 12 million children.

Elizabeth Henry was born and raised in Eastern Ukraine. She grew up in a broken family and ended up in an orphanage when she was only 7 years old. Henry was devastated by the tragedies in her family and felt very alone. While Henry was in the orphanage, she received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift. Because of the gift, she began to have hope that God would not leave her at rock bottom, but that He would meet her there, and become her family.

At the age of 13, Henry was adopted into an American family. Today she is a senior at Virginia Tech and enjoys getting people involved in her Shoebox Club on campus.

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 13 – 20, Madison residents can drop off gift-filled shoeboxes at multiple locations across the Madison area.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/ buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.