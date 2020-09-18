ONLINE: Operation Fresh Start 50th Anniversary
press release: Operation Fresh Start is celebrating 50 years of serving disconnected youth ages 16 - 24 in Dane County and guiding them on their path to self-sufficiency! We set a fundraising goal of $50,000 to kick off our 50th anniversary celebration.
All gifts received from August 1st through September 30th will be generously matched up to $50,000 by 2nd Market Capital Economic Opportunity Foundation.
Click here to visit our Charity GoFundMe page or click the donate button below to help us achieve our goal!
Our video series will be live streamed Friday, Sept. 18 - Wednesday, Sept. 23. You can watch from noon - 12:30 p.m. each day on the OFS YouTube channel or Facebook page. We will be looking back at Operation Fresh Start's 50-year history, hearing from participants we've served and highlighting the impact of our organization on Dane County. Each day we'll feature a theme, a speaker on that theme, and an award recipient.
Due to Dane County COVID-19 health regulations, were are limiting attendance at our Sept. 24 in-person event at Warner Park to 25 people. We will live stream the event for anyone who would like to participate virtually. It will include a speaker panel and discussion of future OFS programming that's made possible thanks to community donations!