ONLINE: Operation Fresh Start 50th Anniversary

press release: Operation Fresh Start is celebrating 50 years of serving disconnected youth ages 16 - 24 in Dane County and guiding them on their path to self-sufficiency! We set a fundraising goal of $50,000 to kick off our 50th anniversary celebration.

All gifts received from August 1st through September 30th will be generously matched up to $50,000 by 2nd Market Capital Economic Opportunity Foundation. ﻿

Click here to visit our Charity GoFundMe page or click the donate button below to help us achieve our goal!

Our video series will be live streamed Friday, Sept. 18 - Wednesday, Sept. 23. You can watch from noon - 12:30 p.m. each day on the OFS YouTube channel or Facebook page. We will be looking back at Operation Fresh Start's 50-year history, hearing from participants we've served and highlighting the impact of our organization on Dane County. Each day we'll feature a theme, a speaker on that theme, and an award recipient.

Due to Dane County COVID-19 health regulations, were are limiting attendance at our Sept. 24 in-person event at Warner Park to 25 people. We will live stream the event for anyone who would like to participate virtually. It will include a speaker panel and discussion of future OFS programming that's made possible thanks to community donations!