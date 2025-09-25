Operation Fresh Start Gala

media release: At this year’s 5th Annual Gala, we will reflect on and celebrate the impactful growth of Operation Fresh Start and the transformative journeys of our participants.

​

Be inspired by powerful stories from OFS participants who have overcome obstacles and stepped boldly into their futures. We'll also honor the incredible supporters who help make this life-changing work possible.

Tickets: $100 — Reserve your seat today and be part of something truly special.

4:30 - 5:45 Social

5:45 - 6:30 Dinner

6:30 - 8:00 Program

Thank you for your support of emerging adults in our community. We can't wait to celebrate with you, OFS staff, and participants at the 5th Annual OFS Gala!

If you have questions about the event, please contact Nina Zarrillo, development specialist at

nzarrillo@operationfreshstart.org or 704-604-6063.