Operation Fresh Start Open House

media release: Operation Fresh Start (OFS) invites the community to join an open house celebration at two brand new, affordable homes in Sun Prairie built by OFS Legacy Construction and Build Academy Crew participants.

Speeches by OFS Executive Director Brian McMahon, Build Academy Supervisor Joe Collins, Legacy Construction Supervisor Miles Hegg, and OFS participants begin at 3 p.m. to talk about their experience of working on the houses and the skills they learned.

Tours: OFS participants will lead community members through tours of the home to show off their work from 2:30-3 p.m.

OFS Legacy crews (young adults ages 16-24 working towards their high school diplomas and building affordable housing as YouthBuild Global AmeriCorps members) built 1096 Kamperschroer Way from the ground up with the exception of plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. Legacy participants played a part in the construction of the 1,319 sq. ft 3 bed/2 bath Community Development Block Grant House through the affordable housing YouthBuild initiative.

“To many this is just another house, to some it will be a home, to our young folks it is forever part of their pathway to a successful future,” Legacy Construction Supervisor Miles Hegg said. “Our young folks have put in an immense amount of effort into building this house. “I am proud of their dedication and commitment to their futures.”

Next door to 1096, OFS Build Academy Crews (a full-time, paid training program working alongside industry professionals for ages 18-24) built 1088 Kamperschroer Way. This market-rate value home is an 1,866 sq ft 3 bed/2.5 bath built by young adults who are beginning their careers in the trades.

“We pushed the young people and had high expectations,” Build Academy Supervisor Joe Collins said. “Mistakes were made and fixed, but we got it done. “Multiple young people left this worksite for great jobs in the trades.” We are producing market-rate houses that are landing our young people market-rate jobs! This is the result of a lot of hard work put in by everyone.”

Operation Fresh Start (OFS) strives to empower young adults ages 16-24 on a path to self-sufficiency through education, mentoring, and employment training. Through its 53 years of history, OFS has established itself as one of the country's foremost training programs for emerging adults.