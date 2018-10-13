Operation Kidsafe Safety Event

press release: Wilde East Towne Honda hosts our fourth annual community event focusing on different aspects of safety. The safety day is aimed to introduce bike and automotive safety to children and their families in a positive, supportive atmosphere.

In partnership with Operation Kidsafe, we will be providing free and confidential bio-documents with fingerprint scanning for children. This can be utilized in the event that something were to happen to a child, as the document can be provided to law enforcement. Representatives from the Police Department, Fire Department, and Paramedics will also be making appearances to provide additional learning opportunities for families attending the event.

As in the past, Wilde East Towne Honda will provide family-friendly entertainment during the day, including but not limited to zoo animals, face painting, bouncy houses, a photo booth, karate demonstrations, and mascots. There will also be free food provided during the lunch hours.

Families will have the opportunity to earn raffle prizes by participating in the different activities. Prizes include donations from local Madison and Sun Prairie businesses, such as a one-year, family membership to the YMCA, a class pass to Dragonfly Hot Yoga, four tickets to the Madison Capitols game, and much more! RSVP on Eventbrite, Hula Frog or Facebook to earn bonus raffle prizes!

We hope to see you at our event this year. If you have any questions or concerns about the event, you can call Wilde East Towne Honda’s Communications Intern, Mckenzie Halling at 608-316-2399.