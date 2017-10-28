press release: Complete any number of the 5 legs to the Operation Ruck 22 for Vets. Mission will begin no later than 7:30 am on October 28 2017. First leg will leave from VFW Post 8483 to Standdown via Sherman and Commercial Ave sidewalks. Second leg will leave from Standdown to the Ste Capitol via paths and sidewalks. The third leg will leave from the State Capitol to the VA Hospital via paths and sidewalks. The fourth leg will leave from the VA Hospital to VFW Post 1318 via Regent St and Park St. The firth leg will leave from VFW Post 1318 to VFW Post 7591 via the Lake Shore Path, Broadway and Monona Dr.