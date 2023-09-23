media release: Tickets at the door, $20

Ophelia is a duet. Based on what has been referred to as Shakespeare’s “most relevant” play in contemporary society, we have constructed a retelling of Hamlet from the perspective of Ophelia, combining aerial trapeze, lyra, acrobatics, and shadow puppetry alongside an abridged version of Marika Hackman’s We Slept At Last. Shakespeare’s Hamlet has remained a prominent touchstone within the realm of art and humanities for centuries because of its universally relatable themes regarding moral responsibility, loss, sanity, and revenge. Ophelia, in Shakespeare’s production, is little more than a side character; a casualty of other characters' (men's) indiscretions –– and what is lost is her story. The show Ophelia centers Denmark's noblewoman and poses questions about the nature of grief and how it manifests in our actions, relationships, and conceptions of self, while (at last) putting to sleep our heroine's narrative.

The show, including opening acts, will run about 1 hour with no intermission.