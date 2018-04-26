Opioid Misuse Prevention

press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session addresses the current opioid epidemic in Wisconsin. Women will learn about opioid misuse and how to prevent it with safe use, storage, and disposal of pain medications.

The session will cover:

Opioids

Opioid side effects

Risk factors for misuse and addiction

Current epidemic among women

Strategies for the safe use, storage, and disposal of opioids

Where to find more information and resources

Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register visit unitypoint.org/classes or contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.