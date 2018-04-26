Opioid Misuse Prevention
UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session addresses the current opioid epidemic in Wisconsin. Women will learn about opioid misuse and how to prevent it with safe use, storage, and disposal of pain medications.
The session will cover:
- Opioids
- Opioid side effects
- Risk factors for misuse and addiction
- Current epidemic among women
- Strategies for the safe use, storage, and disposal of opioids
- Where to find more information and resources
Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.
There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register visit unitypoint.org/classes or contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.