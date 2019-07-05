OPLIAM, Tukkiman, Soul Doctors

press release: Sky People Ent. Presents...

Doors 8pm | Music 9-midnight | $10

OPLIAM’s music crosses all musical boundaries. He plays rock and roll, hip hop and reggae. Sometimes separately, sometimes cosmically interwoven. OPLIAM has toured internationally, playing shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Tukkiman is an internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and bandleader from Dakar, Senegal. His music is a unique mix of Afro-Beat, World, Hip Hop, Reggae and English Pop and sounds like a mix between U2, D Angelo and Bob Marley. His style is powerful, political and knows no borders.

The Soul Doctors are on a mission to offer healing through music. They recommend gathering together and enjoying a good dose of conscious raising eclectic music to combat the negativity in our current social & political climates. They offer thoughtfully composed original tunes as well as good ole fashioned cover songs. Musical styles include folk, country, jazz, blues, rock, pop, and more! Side effects may include heightened sense of vision, lucid dreams, increased awareness, feelings of appreciation, tingling of the arms & legs, spontaneous controlled movements and increased compassion. Enjoy at your own risk.