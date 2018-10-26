press release: Opportunities Beyond Obstacles is the annual, multidisciplinary conference of the Consortium for the Educational Development of Economically Disadvantaged Students (CEDEDS).

This conference provides an unparalleled opportunity to share new ideas or highlight noteworthy projects, research and practices with other professionals in the field of addressing the educational needs of children in poverty.

This Conference is dedicated to the exploration of issues relating to the education of the economically disadvantaged student.

The goals of Opportunities Beyond Obstacles include: developing a common understanding, focus on the causation rather than symptoms, and strategies to change the paradigm.

OBO 2018 Presentations

"Meeting the Visceral Needs of Economically Challenged Youth" by Joe Parisi | Dane County executive

"Poverty 101: The Predicate to Educational Achievement" by Jacquelyn Boggess and David Pate | Center for Family Policy & Practice

"Lessons Learned, Strategies & Solutions of Educating Economically Challenged Students" by Jen Cheatham | superintendent of Madison Metropolitan School District

"Alternatives to Youth Incarceration: Restorative Justice for Economically Disadvantaged Youth and Their Families" by Ismael Ozanne | Dane County district attorney

"The Growing Rate of School Aged Children with Mental Health Needs and the Plan of Action for Treatment and the Eradication of Conditions That Foster These Struggles" by Bill Grier | former president & CEO, Journey Mental Health Center