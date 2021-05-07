ONLINE: Opportunities in a Changing World

press release: The free and virtual Water @ UW-Madison Spring Symposium will address the immediate and relevant water-related topics and opportunities for Wisconsin: PFAS, COVID-19 and water, and climate change. Speakers include Gov. Tony Evers (invited), Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources Preston Cole, with another 23 researchers, outreach specialists and resource managers on four panels. Live captioning will be provided. If other accommodations are needed, contact Water@UW-Madison. Free and open to the public, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link.